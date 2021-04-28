Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00272941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.18 or 0.01032177 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00722852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,782.24 or 0.99694321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

