Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $922.58

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 922.58 ($12.05) and traded as low as GBX 866.83 ($11.33). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 4,630 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 922.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £517.51 million and a PE ratio of -25.58.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

