Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after purchasing an additional 364,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

