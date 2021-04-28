Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 182,771 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.36 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

