Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.02. Gaia reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

In related news, Director David Maisel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at about $973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 426.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 541,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 105,676 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.19 million, a P/E ratio of -68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

