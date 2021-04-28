Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $3.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the highest is $4.40 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $32.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $39.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $117.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $147.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KALA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 1,705,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,824. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

