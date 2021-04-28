Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.45 EPS

Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,838. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,443,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,437,000 after purchasing an additional 69,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 46,613 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.