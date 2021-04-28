Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to post $41.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.35 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $212.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.90 million to $221.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $300.74 million, with estimates ranging from $262.60 million to $337.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Shares of LPRO traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 579,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

