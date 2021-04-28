Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.29 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) will report sales of $100.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.88 million to $101.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full-year sales of $397.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.07 million to $416.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $437.85 million, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $470.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after buying an additional 1,026,031 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,295,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,469,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,267,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,665,000 after buying an additional 249,221 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 489,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,518. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $57.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.