Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will post sales of $834.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $809.60 million and the highest is $844.00 million. Snap reported sales of $454.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,029,615.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.04. 42,064,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,012,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. Snap has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

