Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce sales of $88.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.90 million and the highest is $89.40 million. Yext posted sales of $85.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $377.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.00 million to $378.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $431.54 million, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $444.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.95.

YEXT opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $5,064,096.00. Insiders have sold a total of 802,339 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $16,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,375,000 after buying an additional 677,933 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at $7,074,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yext by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

