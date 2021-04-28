Zacks: Analysts Expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $833.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.22 million and the lowest is $780.24 million. Brinker International reported sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.76.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,063,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 115.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

