Zacks: Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce $43.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.99 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $354.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $343.73 million to $366.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $954.22 million, with estimates ranging from $940.70 million to $967.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of LOTZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847,962. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $2,947,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter worth $36,000.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

