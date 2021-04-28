Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $874.81 Million

Brokerages predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce sales of $874.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.04 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

