Zacks: Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Insperity posted earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $1,306,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $1,790,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Insperity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Insperity by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Insperity stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.37. 939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,823. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.54. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.