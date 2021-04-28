Zacks: Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.26 million, with estimates ranging from $11.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

