Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $68.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,028.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

