Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report $74.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.90 million and the highest is $75.10 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $54.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $399.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $402.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $481.80 million, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $490.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

LOVE stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

