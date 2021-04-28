Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CALM stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of -0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,704,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 353,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,581,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,901,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

