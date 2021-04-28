Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. PCB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,830.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

