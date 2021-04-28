Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.39. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $10.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $10.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $12.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $207.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.97. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

