Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $586.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to announce $586.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.54 million to $601.02 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $682.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Motco grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

