Zacks: Brokerages Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Announce -$0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($1.18). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 155.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

IRTC traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. 696,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,819. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

