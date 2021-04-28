Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.66. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million.

MCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

