Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.88. Stryker posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.92 to $11.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 30.5% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 59,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker stock opened at $265.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.92. Stryker has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

