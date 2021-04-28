Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) to Sell

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. 509,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,675. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 800,753 shares of company stock worth $44,544,050 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

