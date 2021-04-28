Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) to Hold

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton Plc is engaged in production of minerals which includes iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium as well as oil, gas and energy coal. BHP Billiton Plc is based in Collins Street, Melbourne Victoria. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $61.64 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

