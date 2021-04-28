Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) to Hold

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

NRILY opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. Nomura Research Institute has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.46.

About Nomura Research Institute

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform service in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

