Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Parsons from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Parsons stock opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. Parsons has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $964.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $250,000.

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

