Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) to Sell

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

BTU stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,696 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

