Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Hold

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

SBT stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.81. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. Research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

