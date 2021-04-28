Zacks Investment Research Downgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to Strong Sell

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.