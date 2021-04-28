Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Sell

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS remained flat at $$1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 355,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,273,307. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $98.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

