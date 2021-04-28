Zacks Investment Research Lowers Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.69, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.