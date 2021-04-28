Zacks Investment Research Lowers Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Sell

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

