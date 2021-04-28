Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to “Hold”

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,636. The firm has a market cap of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 28,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $126,610.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 351,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,645 shares of company stock valued at $332,964 in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

