Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to “Buy”

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.