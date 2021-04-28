Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0860 on Major Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $24.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0860 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.09 or 0.00873547 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00105033 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

