Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Shares of ZEN opened at $153.40 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

