Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $61.10

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.10, but opened at $59.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $60.47, with a volume of 234 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock valued at $5,906,013.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.