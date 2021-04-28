ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.54

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 15547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,232,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,436,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up approximately 1.5% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 2.81% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

