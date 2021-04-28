Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives $50.76 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,294. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $55.33. 32,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,924. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

