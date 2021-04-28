ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $59.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,541,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,013.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $52.21 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.