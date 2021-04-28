Zuflo Coin Trading 90.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 76.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Zuflo Coin has traded down 90.1% against the dollar. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market capitalization of $85,860.65 and approximately $6,868.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zuflo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00824143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.39 or 0.08033234 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Coin Profile

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zuflo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zuflo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.