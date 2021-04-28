Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,200 shares, an increase of 497.8% from the March 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,084.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS ZFSVF opened at $414.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.49. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $279.81 and a 12-month high of $450.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

