$0.07 EPS Expected for Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Glu Mobile posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.50. 118,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 416.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

