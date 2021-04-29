-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Codexis reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $23.65. 282,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,470. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Codexis by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Codexis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Codexis by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.