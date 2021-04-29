-$0.23 EPS Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KIDS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $368,772.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,082 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 10.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIDS traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.22. The company had a trading volume of 196,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 0.67.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

