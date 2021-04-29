$0.47 EPS Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after buying an additional 342,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after buying an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $83.57. 1,399,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,374,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

