$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.00. 2,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.81. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $102.50 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.68, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,963,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

